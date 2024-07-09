Two hundred new projects for investments at Iran's airports

Upon the end of the 13th Government in Iran, Iran's Ministry of Roads and Urban Development during a press conference presented its performance in the aviation sector since August 2021.

Mohammad Mohammadi Bakhsh, the head of the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran said that aviation is a technological industry responsible for the safety and security in the provision of services.

Considering that Iran is facing severe sanctions, the country has four main strategies of resilience, development of fleet, renovation of fleet and manufacturing of domestic airplane in managing the burden of harsh sanctions against Iran.

He said during the 13th Government more than 100 fleets have been added to the current aviation fleet including airplanes, helicopters etc., 55 of which are operational and the rest are under repair or overhaul.

Complete rehabilitation of runway 29 Left (RWY29: left) of the Mehrabad International Airport, the largest airport infrastructural project in Iran and the inauguration of the airport in Greater Tunb Island were other important achievements during the last three years, Mohammadi Bakhsh added.

Today, the maintenance and overhaul of airplanes are done by domestic capabilities and knowledge-based companies in Iran. More than 2,000 parts are now being produced in Iran to improve resilience and repairability.

Currently, 28 foreign airlines operate in Iran and international organizations have full cooperation and coordination with Iran.

Additionally, 13000 drones are providing services to various sectors and industries of the country by civilian companies, and 270 light and trainer aircraft are also operating, he mentioned.

Mohammadi Bakhsh informed of signing more than 40 agreements with different countries including the MOU with Russia as one of the highly-developed technological countries in aviation.

In the meeting, Reza Nakhjavani, the head of the Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company, also reported on the completion of two airports in the 13th Government including the Saqqez and Gonabad Airports.

He informed of the construction of a new terminal at the Mehrabad Airport with domestic finance of 300,000 billion IRR. There are 200 new projects for investments at Iran's airports, Nakhjavani further said.

In this meeting, Saeed Chalandari, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Imam Khomeini Airport City (IKAC), also informed of the implementation of the second phase of Imam Khomeini Airport City with 40 percent physical development.

Imam Khomeini Airport City has three airports including the Salam Terminal, Phase 1 and Phase 2.

In 2021, 4 million passengers (by 31400 flights), in 2022 6.6 million passengers (by 45000 flights), and in 2023 7.6 million passengers (by 49200 flights) were transported via the IKAC. 17 percent growth is expected in the number of flights in this year.



MNA/