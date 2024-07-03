Gaza ceasefire only way to calm Lebanon borders

“If there is a ceasefire in Gaza, we will stop without any discussion,” Sheikh Naim Qassem said on Tuesday in an interview with The Associated Press at the group’s political office in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

But, he said, if Israel scales back its military operations without a formal ceasefire agreement and full withdrawal from Gaza, the implications for the Lebanon-Israel border conflict are less clear.

"If what happens in Gaza is a mix between ceasefire and no ceasefire, war and no war, we can’t answer (how we would react) now, because we don’t know its shape, its results, its impacts," he added.

Qassem also said he doesn't believe that Israel currently has the ability — or has made a decision — to launch a full-blown war in Lebanon.

He warned that even if Israel intends to launch a limited conflict in Lebanon that stops short of a full-scale war, it should not expect the fighting to remain limited.

"Israel can decide what it wants: limited war, total war, partial war,” he said. “But it should expect that our response and our resistance will not be within a ceiling and rules of engagement set by Israel … If Israel wages the war, it means it doesn’t control its extent or who enters into it."

Since the beginning of the Israeli genocidal war in Gaza following Operation Al-Aqsa Storm by the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip against the occupying forces, Hezbollah also started a large-scale operation against Israeli targets in the north of occupied Palestine.

Hezbollah's operation with modern weapons and anti-armor and precision weapons has caused chaos among the occupiers, the Zionist media called that Hezbollah has turned into a war of attrition most settlers fled from the north of occupied Palestine amid fear of Hezbollah's retaliatory strikes.

AMK/PR