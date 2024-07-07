French leftist figurehead Melenchon says PM should resign

French prime minister said he plans to resign in the morning after leftist coalition surges to lead in elections.

The French left is ready to form a new government and Prime Minister Gabriel Attal should resign after predictions Sunday showed a broad left-wing alliance could become the largest bloc in parliament ahead of the far right, hard-left figurehead Jean-Luc Melenchon said, according to Western media.

"Our people have clearly rejected the worst-case scenario," said the three-time presidential candidate of the France Unbowed party. "The prime minister has to go... The New Popular Front is ready to govern."

MNA