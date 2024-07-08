French police use tear gas during left rally in Paris

The rally started after the announcement of the second round of snap parliamentary elections, which the New Popular Front leads.

The protestors started throwing stones and bottles at the police, and then set several bicycles and electric bikes on fire. In response, the police used tear gas.

According to the updated information, the New Popular Front will get between 182 and 193 parliamentary seats. The presidential Ensemble bloc keeps the second place; together with its allies, it can expect to get between 157 and 163 mandates. The third place is taken by the right National Rally party, which secured between 136 and 144 seats.

Thus, no main political force gets an absolute majority of mandates, which complicates the formation of the new government. Prime Minister of France Gabriel Attal has already announced that he will resign on Monday, TASS reported.

About 30,000 police and gendarmerie officers have been mobilized to ensure order during the election period across France, including 5,000 officers in Paris alone.

