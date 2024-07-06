West moral-political failure important issue of today's world

Effectiveness in great issues strictly hinges on motivation, faith and self-confidence, the Leader emphasized.

In his message to the 58th meeting of the of Union of Islamic Student Association in Europe, Ayatollah Khamenei pointed to the complicated issues in the contemporary world of today and emphasized the role and impact of these students in major issues by relying upon the motivation, faith and self-confidence.

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

Dear students!

Your deep-rooted, reputable union, along with the continuation of its activities, is a promising phenomenon. This collective presence – in its own capacity – can play a role in the current complex issues of the world. The ability to have an impact on major issues, depends more on the motivation, faith, and confidence of the activists involved, than on their numbers or how well-equipped they are and this valuable asset, praise the God Almighty, is present and evident in you, the faithful and Revolutionary Iranian youth, according to the official website of the Leader: khamenei.ir

You are familiar with important global issues and its fresh and old wounds. The most recent is the unprecedented tragedy in Gaza; the most prominent is the moral, political, and social failures of the West, its politicians, and Western civilization; the most instructive [global issue] is the inability of liberal democracy to establish freedom of expression and their fatal neglect of the issue of economic and social justice. The dim but encouraging glimmer of hope seen in the widespread [pro-Palestinian] protests, especially among students in the United States and Europe, is also an important current issue. The West Asia region and our beloved country also face numerous small and large issues.

All of these are grounds for thought, work, and initiative for a blessed organization like your union. I pray for your success from the Almighty and Wise God, the Leader added.

