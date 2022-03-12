Leader pens letter to Union of Islamic Students Association

Ayatollah Khamenei in his message described current political and military events in the world as a turning point that were predicted.

The Leader also stressed that the Iranian elites and youth have special responsibilities at this stage.

The Leader also urged the students to differentiate between right and wrong fronts as their midterm responsibility in order to play a role in favor of the right front.

At the end of his message, the Leader wished succus for the students.

