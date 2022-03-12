  1. Politics
Leader pens letter to Union of Islamic Students Association

TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – In a message to the 56th meeting of the Union of Islamic Students Association in Europe, Ayatollah Khamenei urged the students to differentiate between right and wrong fronts and play a role in favor of the right front.

Ayatollah Khamenei in his message described current political and military events in the world as a turning point that were predicted.

The Leader also stressed that the Iranian elites and youth have special responsibilities at this stage.

The Leader also urged the students to differentiate between right and wrong fronts as their midterm responsibility in order to play a role in favor of the right front.

At the end of his message, the Leader wished succus for the students. 

