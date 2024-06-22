Six found dead in landslides in China's Fujian province

Rescue workers found them after an extensive search since losing contact with the victims on June 16, Reuters reported citing a report by state television CCTV on June 22.

Unusually heavy rain has hit southern China after an early start to the annual flooding season.

The death toll reached 38 on June 21 in Meizhou city in China’s southern Guangdong province, where downpours led to flash floods and mudslides that destroyed thousands of low-rise houses and damaged roads and crops, CCTV said.

