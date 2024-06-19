2 terrorists killed in Iran south-eastern borders

The brave border guards of Sistan and Baluchistan Province noticed the presence of some terrorists who were trying to enter the country and carry out acts of sabotage, Iranian Border Police Commander Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi announced.

In this operation, 2 terrorists were killed and one of them was arrested, Goudarzi said.

Significant amounts of explosives, weapons and ammunition, a number of explosive fuses and several wireless devices were discovered from this terrorist group, he added.

One of the arrested terrorists confessed that he is a member of Ansar Al-Furqan terrorist group, according to Goudarzi.

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian Border Police said that the border guards of Sistan and Baluchestan discovered significant amounts of explosives during conflict with the terrorists in the south-eastern borders, while preventing their entry to the country.

