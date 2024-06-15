Over 500 Palestinians killed in West Bank since October 7

A spike in violence in the West Bank, including East al-Quds, since the war in Gaza started has resulted in the deaths of 521 Palestinians, including 126 children between 7 October 2023 and 10 June 2024, the agency said, TASS reported.

It added that more than 5,200 people, 800 of them children, have been injured, "adding to the growing burden of trauma and emergency care at already strained health facilities."

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

