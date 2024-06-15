Oman, US top diplomats discuss regional developments

According to a statement issued by the Omani Foreign Ministry, the two top diplomats spoke on the phone and during their conversation, emphasized the importance of facilitating the entry of sufficient relief aid into Gaza.

Egyptian and Qatari mediators have been working for long to reach a cease-fire and prisoner swap deal between Hamas and the Israeli regime.

The UN Security Council approved a resolution on Monday for a Gaza cease-fire.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

