Jun 15, 2024, 7:21 AM

Ramaphosa re-elected as President of South Africa

TEHRAN, Jun. 15 (MNA) – The lower house of the South African parliament, the National Assembly, elected Cyril Ramaphosa as President of South Africa, Chief Justice of South Africa, Raymond Zondo said announcing the results of a secret ballot.

"Ramaphosa received 283 parliamentary votes, I proclaim him the elected President of South Africa," Zondo, who presided over the first meeting of the new National Assembly, said.

Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters party, Julius Malema, who was also nominated for the post of head of state, received 44 votes, TASS reported.

The upcoming five-year presidential term will be Ramaphosa's second. He took over as head of state in February 2018 after the resignation of Jacob Zuma, who was accused of corruption. In May 2019, general elections were held in South Africa, which were won by the ANC. After that Ramaphosa was elected President of South Africa.

