US Pro-Palestine protesters blame Biden for Gaza genocide

"You're complicit in genocide," a protester shouted as Biden was delivering remarks on Tuesday at Everytown's Gun Sense University in Washington D.C., TRT World reported.

The president has faced a wave of protests nationwide regarding his handling of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, often calling him "Genocide Joe".

Many officials have also stepped down in protest.

Besides killing tens of thousands of Palestinians, in its carnage in Gaza so far, Israel's eight months of invasion has laid vast tracts of Gaza in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

The Zionist regime stands blamed for genocide at the ICJ, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

AMK/PR