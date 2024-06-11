Iran’s annual trade turnover stands at $180b: CBI

Iran’s trade turnover reached $180 billion in the previous calendar year (March 21, 2023-March 19, 2024) based on the balance of payments of the bank, Shirijian said.

According to the balance of payments of the Central Bank of Iran, the Islamic Republic exported $100 billion worth of goods in the period, marking a three percent rise compared to the previous year, he added.

The official said that $80 billion worth of products were imported into the country in the said time, showing a 6.2 percent hike compared to the year before.

Iran’s trade with member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) reached $61 billion last year.

