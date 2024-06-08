Americans need to be held to account for Afghanistan problems

Hassan Kazemi Qomi, who is the Iranian president’s special envoy for Afghanistan affairs made the remarks on Saturday at a press conference held after attending the meeting of members of a Regional Contact Committee on Afghanistan in Tehran on Saturday. According to him, the participants agreed that the US must be held to account for what is happening in Afghanistan, including for its efforts meant to destabilize the country years after the end of the occupation.

"Neighboring countries and the United Nations should continue to support the people of Afghanistan. The conditions of the people of Afghanistan are dire and they are facing many problems, most of these challenges are derived from the occupation period and the destruction and disorder left from the time of the occupation," the Iranian diplomat said.

"This meeting was a continuation of the meetings that have been held at the regional and international level due to the sensitivity of the Afghanistan issue," he said, adding that, "In Afghanistan, nearly three years ago, the occupiers left the country and new conditions emerged it. But Afghanistan is still the main issue on the agenda of neighboring countries and one of the important issues in foreign policy."

Kazmei Qomi also said that,"In today's meeting, the four countries emphasized the destructive role played by the US. Americans must be held accountable. Even now that they have escaped, they do not stop doing acts of evil."

“The fact that they (Americans) occupy a country without any mandate and then create problems for the people and government of that country and even continue to carry out evil acts in this country, that cannot be right,” he said.

Representatives from Iran, Russia, Pakistan and China attended the Regional Contact Committee meeting on Afghanistan in Tehran on Saturday.

The meeting mainly focused on terrorism in Afghanistan and its impacts on regional countries.

Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban government was not represented in the meeting, said Kazemi Qomi, as he regretted that authorities in Kabul had failed to use the opportunity to attend the talks of the Committee.

The senior Iranian diplomat also said Iran will be represented in a future conference on Afghanistan in the Qatari capital Doha, adding that Iran will welcome any effort that will lead to more stability and improved security in Afghanistan.

KI