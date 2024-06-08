Germany may send another Patriot system to Ukraine

According to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the Patriot battery will complement the previous three that Germany has already transferred or promised to transfer to Ukraine. However, a final decision has not yet been made.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials have been calling on partners to provide Ukraine with more air defence systems.

Bloomberg notes that Berlin is actively working to pool air defence capabilities among Ukraine's allies. Allies, including the United States and Romania, are considering sending one Patriot battery each.

As Ukrinform reported, on 31 May, German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock said that Germany would provide Ukraine with another Patriot air defence system to strengthen its air defence and an additional 500 million euros.

MNA/PR