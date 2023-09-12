North Korean leader arrives in Russia for talks with Putin

Russian state news agency Ria Novosti reported on Tuesday that a train carrying Kim entered Primorsky region in Russia’s Far East.

According to North Korea’s official KCNA news agency, Kim, accompanied by officials from the military, the government, and his ruling Workers’ Party of Korea had left for Russia from Pyongyang by his private train on Sunday afternoon.

Kim does not travel abroad frequently, and the visit is his first trip abroad in four years.

“It will be a full-fledged visit,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian media. “There will be negotiations between two delegations, and after that, if necessary, the leaders will continue their communication in a one-on-one format.”

Putin is currently in Vladivostok for the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum, which runs through Wednesday.

Peskov said that the meeting between Putin and Kim would take place after the forum, and would discuss “sensitive” subjects.

“Obviously, as neighbors, our countries also cooperate in sensitive areas that should not be the subject of public disclosure and announcements. This is perfectly normal for neighboring states,” he said.

MP/PressTV