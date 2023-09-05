Biden-Xi meeting hinges on 'sincerity': Chinese intel service

Biden on Sunday expressed disappointment that Xi was not attending an upcoming summit of G20 leaders in India, but added that he was going to "get to see him".

Biden did not elaborate but the next likely opportunity for Biden to hold talks with Xi, as the two countries seek to stabilize troubled relations, is an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco in November.

"To truly realize 'from Bali to San Francisco', the United States needs to show enough sincerity", the Ministry of State Security said in a post on Monday on its WeChat social media page, according to Reuters.

It was referring to the last meeting between Biden and Xi on the sidelines of a G20 summit on Indonesia's resort island of Bali in November last year. It did not mention the APEC summit in its post.

This weekend, Premier Li Qiang will lead a delegation to a G20 summit in New Delhi, the Chinese government has announced, all but confirming that Xi would not attend.

