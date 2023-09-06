VIDEO: Biden's strange behavior at Medal of Honor ceremony

Biden, 80, abruptly left the ceremony after fastening the nation’s highest military decoration around the neck of retired Army Capt. Larry Taylor, 81, before the closing benediction was read by Chaplain Brig. Gen. William Green Jr.

Military veterans slammed Biden afterward, arguing that the commander-in-chief showed a startling lack of respect, New York Post reported.

“Pardon my French…But what a f—ing idiot. The continuous lack of respect Biden has for anyone is appalling. Hawaii, Service members, active shooter victims, the list goes on,” former Navy SEAL and podcast host Shawn Ryan tweeted after Biden’s hasty exit.

Some questioned whether Biden’s sudden departure was pre-planned or another case of the doddering leader being unsure of where to go after giving public remarks.

“Do you think this was done on purpose or just is it more senile moments? I think the guy is so self-absorbed he makes blunders like this. God this man is a massive embarrassment to our nation,” Gun Owners of America State Director for Indiana Tim Harmsen mused in a tweet.

The White House did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.