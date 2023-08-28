  1. World
Aug 28, 2023, 9:44 PM

Crew survive as Saudi Tornado fighter jet crashes in Dhahran

TEHRAN, Aug. 28 (MNA) – A Saudi Arabian Air Force Tornado fighter jet crashed near the King Abdulaziz Airbase in Dhahran on Monday evening during a routine training mission. The crew of the plane, two pilots, survived the crash and were not injured.

The air crew survived as a Saudi fighter plane crashed during a training mission in the Eastern Province on Monday, local Saudi media said on Monday evening.

Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki, spokesman of the Ministry of Defense, stated that the Tornado aircraft, one of the fighter planes of the Royal Saudi Air Force, crashed at 3:44 pm on Monday during a routine training mission in the training area of King Abdulaziz Air Base in Dhahran.

“The air crew had survived - praise be to God - after using chair parachutes, and that there were no injuries or losses on the ground as a result of the plane crash,” the spokesman said, adding that a committee has been constituted and it has begun investigation into the cause of the incident, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

MNA/PR

News Code 205295

