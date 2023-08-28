Iran invited to CSTO exercise in Belarus as observer

Representatives of Saudi Arabia, Iran, China, and Mongolia were invited as observers to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) exercises in Belarus, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said on Monday.

"Representatives of states that are not CSTO members — Saudi Arabia, Iran, China, and Mongolia — are invited as observers to the CSTO drills in Belarus," Sidorov told reporters.

The use of drones and ways to counter them is one of the topics on the agenda of the drills, Sputnik quoted the chief of the joint staff as saying.

Belarus is set to play host to the Combat Brotherhood-2023 joint strategic military exercise on September 1-6, as participating military contingents from Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states will start redeploying to Belarusian soil on August 25, the Belarusian Defense Ministry’s press service said.

MP/PR