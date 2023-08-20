Three Ukrainian drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Region

"At about 2:00 p.m. Moscow time on August 20, the Kyiv regime’s attempted attack on facilities on Russia’s territory with two plane-types unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted. Russian air defense systems destroyed the unmanned aerial vehicles over the Belgorod Region," it said, adding that no casualties or damage were reported.

Later on Sunday, the ministry said that another drone attack was thwarted over the Belgorod Region at about 2:40 p.m. Moscow time. "Russian air defense system shot down the plane-type unmanned aerial vehicle over the Belgorod Region," the ministry said.

No one was hurt, no damage was done, it added.

