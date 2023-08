The drone attack was carried out by Kyiv forces at 10:00 local time, according to the Russian defense ministry.

As a result of the drone attack, a fire broke out in the aircraft parking area and one aircraft was damaged.

The fire was promptly extinguished. There were no casualties.

The Russian ministry also added that the drone was detected by the airport's external observation post and was targeted by light weapons.

MNA/Sputnik channel