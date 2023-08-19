Ukrainian drone eliminated near Putilkovo northwest of Moscow

"This afternoon an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by a fixed-wing UAV against targets on the territory of Moscow and the Moscow Region was foiled. The drone was detected in time by the air defense forces on duty, suppressed by means of electronic warfare and, having gone out of control, crashed in an unpopulated area near Putilkovo in the Krasnogorsk urban district," the news release reads.

The Defense Ministry said there were no casualties or damage, TASS reported.

Earlier on Saturday, the Russian MoD said that a Ukrainian drone targeted a military airfield in Russia’s Novgorod region.

As a result of the drone attack, a fire broke out in the aircraft parking area and one aircraft was damaged.

The fire was promptly extinguished. There were no casualties.

MP/PR