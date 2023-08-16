Iraqi F-16s destroy suspected ISIL hideouts in Kirkuk: report

The Iraqi security forces launched Tuesday the preemptive air strike to paralyze its ability to prove its presence after announcing the name of its new leader, Abu Hafs Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi, iraqinews reported.

The Iraqi Security Media Cell (ISMC) mentioned in a statement that the air strike was carried out using F-16 fighter jets in a valley in Kirkuk, indicating that the strike resulted in the killing of terrorist elements.

The statement emphasized that security forces will continue their qualitative and preemptive operations against the remaining terrorists until they have no place in Iraq.

