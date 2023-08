More than a million people have been affected by two weeks of torrential rains, officials said Sunday cited by the AFP.

Administrators of four of the worst-hit districts said floods and landslides since August 1 killed 21 people in Cox's Bazar, 19 in Chittagong, 10 in Bandarban and five in Rangamati.

Bangladeshi authorities have responded by sending food and relief supplies to affected areas. Despite these efforts, five people are still missing.

TM/PR