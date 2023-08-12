Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia hold meeting to connect power grids

Heading a delegation, Iran's Deputy Energy Minister Homayoun Haeri attended a tripartite meeting in Moscow aimed at connecting the power grids of Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia, according to Iran Embassy in Russia.

This meeting was held in the presence of the Deputy Energy Ministers of the three countries where they reviewed the latest technical measures for implementation of the projects.

Earlier on July 16, the Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian said that Iran and Russia will exchange electricity through the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"To exchange electricity with Russia, we have followed the two routes of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia-Georgia, and we are in the process of final negotiation and implementation," he said.

The Iranian energy minister added that Iran is seeking to exchange electricity with some neighbors without payment.

"Soon we will start exchanging electricity with Russia through Azerbaijan. Connecting to the Russian electricity grid through Armenia and Georgia is also on the agenda," he concluded.

