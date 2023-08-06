Suez Canal boat crash leaves 1 dead, 6 rescued

They were the crew of the SCA tugboat that sank after it collided with a Hong Kong-flagged tanker passing through the maritime artery, China Daily reported.

Suez Canal Authority (SCA) chairman Osama Rabie said the rescued individuals were taken to a nearby hospital and that their health conditions are stable.

The 230-meter-long tanker, which came from Singapore en route to the US, is now mooring at nearby Port Said until related procedures are finished.

Connecting the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea, the Suez Canal is a major global trade route. Shipment passing through it amounted to some 12 percent of the world trade volume.

