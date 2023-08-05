Senior US defense official, Zionists discuss Iran, region

Issuing a statement, the US Department of Defence said that during a four-day visit to Occupied Lands, Under Secretary for Defence Moultrie met with the officials of the Zionist regime to discuss enhanced bilateral cooperation.

According to the statement, the two sides have discussed and exchanged opinions about what they called "the threat of Hezbollah" and "Iran's destabilizing activities in the region".

Expanding the security cooperation between Washington and Tel Aviv has been one of the main topics of this meeting.

In the past years, Western countries led by the United States and the Zionist regime have accused Iran of pursuing military goals related to its nuclear program.

This is while Tehran has always strongly rejected these claims, asserting that the nature of its nuclear program is completely peaceful.

