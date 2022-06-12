Zionist PM repeats claims on Iran's nuclear activities

“Iran is enriching uranium at an unprecedented rate and moving dangerously close to getting their hands on nuclear weapons,” Bennett claimed while speaking in an interview with UK’s Telegraph.

Zionist Prime Minister also called on the global community to join this regime and ramp up pressure against Iran’s nuclear program.

The world must take a firm stance and tell the Islamic Republic of Iran: no nukes, no sanctions, he also claimed, adding that Iran’s nuclear program won’t stop until it’s stopped.

While Iranian officials have repeatedly asserted that the country's nuclear program pursues only peaceful purposes, the Zionist regime and some Western countries claim that Iran is seeking to acquire nuclear weapons under the guise of its nuclear program.

This comes as the Zionist regime is the beholder of nuclear weapons in the West Asian region. According to some reports, the regime has more than 100 nuclear warheads in its nuclear arsenals and has enough fissile material to make 200 atomic bombs.

While Iran is a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), the Zionist regime continues to refuse to join this international treaty whose objective is to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons.

Unfortunately, Western countries and the International Atomic Energy Agency do not put much pressure on the regime to join NPT.

