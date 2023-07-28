Fire reported at Israel Military Industries factory

The source of the fire will be investigated later on, Jpost newspaper English website reported on Friday.

There is no concern of dangerous materials leaking at the site, the report claimed.

According to the regime's media reports, the fire was burning in an area where there were explosives, so firefighting aircraft were taking part in the firefighting efforts. According to the Fire and Rescue Services, there were conflicting reports about whether or not an explosion was heard before the fire broke out.

The fire comes a month after an explosion created a large crater at the site and shook the area.

In late June, an explosion shook the area, creating a seven meters wide crater at the site. According to JPost report, it is still unclear what caused the explosion, although it's believed that the crater is located where an underground bunker containing tons of explosives was located, according to Calcalist.

