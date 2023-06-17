8 dead from extreme heatwave in Mexico

The department’s epidemiology office received reports of 487 people who required medical attention for heat-related conditions, Laprensa Latina reported.

During the week of June 3-10, healthcare professionals nationwide treated 69 people for heat stroke and two people died, the department said.

Mexico’s weather service, SMN, forecast temperatures above 45 C Friday in the states of Campeche, Coahuila, Guerrero, Michoacan, Nuevo Leon, San Luis Potosi, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, and Yucatan.

Eleven other states will likely experience high temperatures between 40 and 45 C.

Even in Mexico City, where the average daily high in June is around 24 C (75 F), the thermometer is forecast to reach 33 C (91 F) on Friday.

Meteorologists at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) predict that the extreme heat will extend for another 10 to 15 days.

RHM/PR