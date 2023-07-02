Japan become champion of 2023 AFC U17 Asian Cup

Japan that had defeated Iran 3-0 on Thursday to advance to the final of the 2023 AFC U17 Asian Cup beat South Korea with the same results to become champions.

Japan became the first side to have their name engraved on the new AFC U-17 Asian Cup trophy, according to the AFC website.

The Japanese side beat 10-man Korea Republic 3-0 in the Thailand 2023 final at the Pathum Thani Stadium on Sunday.

Gaku Nawata scored twice with Yutaka Michiwaki netting the third after Korea Republic had been reduced to 10 men in the 44th minute with Japan adding the title to the three AFC U-16 Championship crowns won previously.

MNA/PR