At least 17 killed in air strike on Sudan's Khartoum

“Yarmouk district was targeted with an air strike, and early estimates refer to the killing of 17 people, including five children,” the health department said in a post on its Facebook page.

The attack destroyed 25 homes, The National quoted it as saying.

The country's army, headed by Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by his former deputy Gen Mohamed Dagalo, have been locked in fighting since April 15.

Sudan’s rival forces have been discussing the possibility of a three-day ceasefire, Sky News Arabia reported on Saturday.

Sudan's war has resulted in more than 2,000 deaths as the conflict between the nation's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces enters its third month.

The conflict has turned Khartoum into a war zone, leading to a humanitarian crisis.

The fighting has driven 2.2 million people from their homes, including 528,000 who have fled to neighboring countries, according to the International Organisation for Migration.

