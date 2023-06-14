Iran, Bahrain likely to restore diplomatic ties soon: US

Speaking about the possibility of Bahrain restoring diplomatic ties with Iran, US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf told lawmakers, “I think it will happen sometime soon.”

Bahrain followed Saudi Arabia's decision by severing diplomatic relations with Iran on January 4, 2016, after Iranian protesters, enraged by the execution of prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr by the Saudi government, stormed its diplomatic mission in Iran.

Iran and Saudi Arabia announced in March they would restore diplomatic ties and Iran reopened its embassy in Riyadh on June 6.

Bahrain welcomed the agreement formed between Saudi Arabia and Iran under the auspices of China to resume diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani said that Bahrain officials announced their readiness to restore ties and Iran is also interested in expanding and developing relations with all Islamic, Arab, and neighboring countries.

He also expressed hope to see a positive trend in relations with Bahrain.

