Jun 10, 2023, 3:00 PM

Massive fire rages in industrial park in Netherlands

TEHRAN, Jun 10 (MNA) – A huge fire broke out in an industrial park in the city of Ter Aar, the Netherlands, and engulfed several buildings on Friday night.

Dutch authorities in the city of Ter Aar are urging residents to stay inside after a massive fire erupted at an industrial park on Friday, spreading to nearby buildings.

Footage captured on Saturday morning shows a towering column of smoke rising into the air as firefighters attempt to extinguish the blaze.

According to local reports, the fire began at around 9:30 pm on Friday at a plastics facility, it later engulfed a timber yard and furniture store, destroying both.

Images and footage of the fire showed large plumes of smoke covering a large area.

The NOS report said that explosions were also heard which the outlet attributed to gas cylinders from forklift trucks.

