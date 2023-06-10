Massive fire rages in industrial park in Netherlands

Dutch authorities in the city of Ter Aar are urging residents to stay inside after a massive fire erupted at an industrial park on Friday, spreading to nearby buildings.

Footage captured on Saturday morning shows a towering column of smoke rising into the air as firefighters attempt to extinguish the blaze.

According to local reports, the fire began at around 9:30 pm on Friday at a plastics facility, it later engulfed a timber yard and furniture store, destroying both.

Images and footage of the fire showed large plumes of smoke covering a large area.

The NOS report said that explosions were also heard which the outlet attributed to gas cylinders from forklift trucks.

MNA/PR