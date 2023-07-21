  1. World
1 killed, 3 wounded in South Korea knife attack

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – A knife-wielding man stabbed at least four pedestrians on a street in the South Korean capital, Seoul, on Friday, killing one person, police said.

They said a man in his 30s with a criminal record that wasn’t specified was arrested. The motivation behind the attack wasn’t immediately clear, AP reported. 

Min Moon-ki, an official from Seoul’s Gwanak district police office, said the victim who died was male but didn’t share his personal details.

Moon said at least one of the three who were being treated for injuries was in critical condition. 

South Korea is typically an extremely safe country, with a murder rate of just 1.3 per 100,000 people in 2021, according to official statistics.

