Jun 3, 2023, 2:15 PM

Israeli military resume clashes with gunmen at Egypt border

TEHRAN, Jun 03 (MNA) – Local media in the occupied Palestinian lands said that the Israeli regime military has resumed clashes with the gunmen who opened fire on their forces on the shared border with Egypt earlier on Saturday.

Palestinian Shahab News Agency has said in a report quoting Israeli regime media that the regime military resumed clashes with the armed men who opened fire on their forces at the Nizhana land border crossing at the shared border with Egypt.

According to the reports, in the new round of clashes, the Zionist regime forces used air force to confront the gunmen who had fired at the regime's troops once again after the morning clashes.

The Zionist Israeli website Headshot also reported that during the new round of the clashes, several explosions were heard from the other side of the border in Egypt territory.

Israeli journalist Tal Lev-Ram has said that it seems that the clashes are in continuation of this morning's clashes, noting that the number of gunmen who are fighting with the Israeli army in the border area is still unknown.

Israeli regime sources reported an attack on an Israeli military patrol group of soldiers at the Nizhana Land Border border crossing, saying that during the clashes two Israeli soldiers were killed and several others were wounded.

The spokesman of the Israeli military confirmed the death of two of their soldiers in the clashes, while there are reports of 3 soldiers being killed.

