Iran beat Japan 4-3 on Friday in the semi-finals of the ANOC World Beach Games Asian Qualifier in Jeddah to advance to the final and qualify for the world championships, which will be held in Indonesia.

Moslem Mesigar scored three goals and Mohammad-Ali Mokhtari scored one for Iran.

Iran will face the United Arab Emirates in the final match on Saturday.

The second edition of the ANOC World Beach Games will take place in Bali, Indonesia on 5-12 August 2023.

