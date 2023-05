The blast happened around 4 p.m. at Zangtun police station where police officers were sampling and identifying fireworks suspected of being illegally traded, Xinhua reported.

According to a preliminary investigation, 11 people were at the scene. So far, nine have been rescued, among whom four showed no vital signs, and five are under treatment.

Local authorities have sent rescuers to search for the missing people. An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

SKH/PR