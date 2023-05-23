Iran intelligence forces disband espionage network

The Ministry of Intelligence said in an announcement that one of the foreign espionage organizations that was active in collecting information about Iranians who frequently go abroad was identified and its agents were arrested.

The Ministry noted that the network monitored people having responsibility in various positions or access to important information in the country's sensitive institutions.

The Ministry further pointed out that the network extracted the information about the inquired persons by the illegal use of the databases and delivered them to the contacts.

