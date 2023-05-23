  1. Sports
May 23, 2023, 1:20 PM

Iranian Alish players advance to Asian C’ship final stage

TEHRAN, May 23 (MNA) – Four Iranian women Alish players have advanced to the final stage of the Asian Alish tournament underway in Uzbekistan.

At 55kg weight category, Iran’s Sepideh Babaei quelled the Turkmen, Kazakh, and Mongolia representatives respectively then she overpowered her Uzbek alish practitioner to advance to the final stage of the tournament.

Fighting at the 70kg weight category, Reyhaneh Gilani of Iran reached the finals by subduing the Uzbek, Mongolian, and Kazakh alish practitioners.

Sahar Ghanizadeh, the Iranian alish practitioner at +75kg, reached the final by downing the Mongolian and Kazakh representatives.

The other Iranian competitor Ezzat Ghorbani Sani at 75kg beat her Kazakh, Mongolian rivals to reach the final round of the tournament.

Omolbanin Mohseni, Iran’s representative in the 60kg weight category, accepted defeat against her rival from Uzbekistan, then she wins over Turkmenistan and Philippines rivals. She will compete to bag the silver medal.

Iranian competitor Roghayeh Mahmoudabadi at 65kg lost out to the Uzbek rival in the first round, but she defeated her Kazakh, and Turkmen rivals in the tournament and she will compete to gain a silver medal.

