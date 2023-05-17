  1. Economy
6 key communication projects inaugurated in Iran

TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) – Some six communication projects have been inaugurated in Iran in the presence of President Ebrahim Raeisi on Wednesday.

President Raeisi inaugurated six important communication projects of the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology on the occasion of World Communication Day Wednesday.

The measure indicated the development of the country's communication infrastructure in the first 20 months after the 13th Administration led by President Raeisi assumed the presidency in Iran in August 2021.

The first project that was unveiled by the President was the national window of smart government services, which was launched with an investment of over 25 billion Tomans.

The other projects were the creation of three million fibre optic covers in the national fibre optic plan for homes and businesses known as FTTX.

