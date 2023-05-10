Turkish min. accuses US of meddling in presidential election

Suleyman Soylu said on Wednesday that Western media's manipulations regarding the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey are a realization of the United States' plan, Sputnik reported.

In the spring of 2023, weeks ahead of Turkey's presidential election, a number of US and European media published their coverage on the upcoming vote, slamming President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a dictator and tyrant, he added.

On May 3, Soylu noted that the US would attempt a presidential coup during the upcoming election in order to finish what was started in July 2016, when a failed attempt to remove Erdogan from office took place, which Soylu also blamed on the US. The minister also accused the US of being behind the military coups in Turkey in 1960 and 1971.

"The plan by the US intensifies actively. The reason of Western media's interference is the realization of the US's plan," Soylu stated.

According to Soylu, the West has infiltrated Turkey's political system since 1960.

"Tayyip Erdogan has eliminated all these Western intrusions. Now, the West started to push its vision [on Turkey]. With our victory in the 2023 election, a hundred-year stability will begin. They see it. There is no election a US ambassador would not like to control... They say, Turkey's geopolitical priorities do not meet [Western] interests,” he noted.

He added that “Turkey did not accept the US's mandate. They have been trying to take revenge for it for 104 years. Everyone is aware of it.”

Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections are set to take place on May 14.

AMK/PR