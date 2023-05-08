UAE signs nuclear deals with Chinese companies

An agreement with Nuclear Power Operations Research Institute will focus on possible collaboration between the two parties in nuclear energy operations and maintenance.

The deal signed with the China National Nuclear Corporation Overseas will focus on cooperation in the field of high-temperature gas-cooled reactors, The National reported.

The third agreement with the China Nuclear Energy Industry Corporation will focus on possible collaboration in nuclear fuel supply and investment.

ENEC chief executive Mohamed Al Hammadi met senior officials from the organizations, who presented their business plans to discuss opportunities for future collaboration.

Unit 3 of Abu Dhabi's Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant began commercial operations in February.

It was the third unit to be delivered in three consecutive years, generating up to 4,200 megawatts of clean electricity capacity to the grid.

Barakah is the Arab world’s first nuclear power station and, once fully operational, will supply about 25 percent of the UAE’s electricity needs.

MNA/PR