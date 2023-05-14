  1. Video
May 14, 2023

VIDEO: Armed clashes between Resistance, Zionists in Nablus

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – In the footage published by Palestinian media, the sound of intense shooting was heard in the city of Nablus.

The Zionist forces attacked Nablus, following which Resistance forces confronted them and intensive armed clashes took place in the area.

At least 20 Palestinians were injured or choked by tear gas.

