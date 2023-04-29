Tehran-Baghdad security agreement to help regional security

High-ranking delegations meeting

The high-ranking delegations of Iran and Iraq also held a meeting on Saturday.

During the meeting, Raeisi said that Iran and Iraq will expand their interactions in accordance with the interests of the two countries in the region.

He also said that boosting Tehran-Baghdad relations will be in the interest of the region as well as Iranian and Iraqi nations.

Raeisi also emphasized the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in economic, energy, transit, and transportation fields, as well as trade exchanges, and security cooperation.

Joint press conference

Speaking in a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Latif Rashid, the Iranian president said that Tehran and Baghdad enjoy good relations in the political, economic, commercial, and cultural fields.

Saying that commercial and economic relations between Iran and Iraq hit over $10 billion, Raeisi said that the figure can be raised to a higher level.

Referring to the security agreement signed between Tehran and Baghdad last year, he said that this security understanding will help the security of the region.

The security of Iraq is important for Iran, he further noted, saying that the smallest insecurity in Iraq is considered to be insecurity in Iran.

Regarding the presence of American forces in the region, Raeisi said that Tehran considers the presence of Americans as a threat to the security of the region.

Emphasizing Iran's exploitation of the Arvand River, he said that Iraq's rights are also reserved under the agreements.

Iraqi President, for his part, said that the purpose of his visit is to emphasize the historical relations between the two friendly and neighboring countries of Iran and Iraq.

The relations between Iran and Iraq are strong and unchangeable, Rashid said, adding that this is due to the efforts of the two countries based on common interests.

The relations between Iran and Iraq are strong and will become stronger day by day, he also said, noting, "We have to improve these relations in all areas and remove the problems."

Saying that the Iraqi nation is known for its loyalty, he added the Iraqis will never forget the help of the Islamic Republic of Iran in fighting against the former dictatorial regime and giving shelter to the Iraqi people.

Welcoming the restoration of ties between Tehran and Riyadh, the Iraqi president said, "We believe that the step will stabilize security in the region and will help the security of our nations and other nations in the region."

Welcoming ceremony

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi welcomed his Iraqi counterpart, Abdul Latif Rashid, in Tehran on Saturday morning in Sa'dabad Complex.

The presidents of Iran and Iraq will hold a bilateral meeting.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid arrived in Iran on Saturday morning to meet with Iranian officials.

Upon his arrival at the airport, he was officially welcomed by Iranian Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Ehsan Khandouzi.

During his one-day visit to Tehran, Rashid is also set to meet and hold talks with other Iranian officials.

