Iran to host IFBB c'ship for students

After the meeting of the head of Iran's Bodybuilding Federation, Abdolmahdi Nasirzadeh, with Rafael Santonja , the head of the IFBB, on the sidelines of the UAE international competition, Iran was officially picked as the host of the first Bodybuilding Championship for World students in 2023.

In the meeting, the two sides signed the memorandum of understanding for Iran's hosting of this event.

Iran's proposed the date to hold this event is October 2023, and after the approval of IFBB, the place and time of these competitions will be officially announced.

SKH/5749338