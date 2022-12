Hadi Choopan won the Mr. Olympia title at the 2022 Mr. Olympia, which happened Dec. 15-17 at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. He edged out runner-up Derek Lunsford and third-place-finisher Nick Walker.

Choopan has competed several times at the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) contests and won various titles.

The athlete won a bronze medal at Mr. Olympia 2019 and finished in fourth place the following year.

