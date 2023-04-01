  1. Politics
Iran FM condoles demise of Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Sadeq Hakim

TEHRAN, Apr. 01 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian offered his condolences over the demise of Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Sadeq Hakim, son of noble martyr Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Baqer Hakim.

In separate messages to Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Heydar Hakim and Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Ammar Hakim, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian offered condolences over the passing of Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Sadeq Hakim, son of noble martyr Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Baqer Hakim.

"I would like to offer condolences to you and the honorable family of Hakim over the departure of late Hojatoleslam Seyyed Sadeq Hakim, son of Martyr Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Baqer Hakim, the founder of the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq. I also wish that God will grant you patience," Amir-Abdollahian's message reads.

"May God grant forgiveness and divine reward in the holy month of Ramadan, which is full of blessing, to the late Hojatoleslam Hakim who spent the difficult years of struggle and jihad alongside his martyred father, Ayatollah Hakim, with patience and struggle and served the honorable people of Iraq," the message added.

