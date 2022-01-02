US' Kentucky declares state of emergency after tornado

Another round of severe storms that authorities warned might become tornadoes ripped through Kentucky and other areas of the southeast on Saturday, resulting in significant damage in some areas.

Several tornado-warned storms hit areas in Kentucky that were already damaged by the tornado outbreak on Dec. 10-11, which resulted in over 100 injuries and over 80 deaths at the time, according to FOX News.

In Bowling Green, a tornado-warned storm caused damage at a local furniture store, where structural damage can be seen. The Bowling Green government tweeted that there are downed trees and structural damage in parts of the city.

Hiseville, a small town in Kentucky, also got hit with severe weather and pictures obtained by Fox News show extensive damage to power lines and buildings in the area. One car can be seen surrounded by downed trees.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency as a result of severe weather in the state that caused flash flooding, loss of power and damage to homes and public infrastructure.

“It is devastating that we are once again experiencing severe weather just weeks after the deadly tornadoes hit Western Kentucky. Sadly, some counties have been affected by both of these events,” Beshear said in a statement.

“Everyone be aware, stay safe and seek shelter when advised,” he added.

